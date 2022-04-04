This stylish California ranch home is ideally located on one of St. Helena's most loved westside streets. Tastefully updated with a designer's touch, the 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a breezy open floorplan in the living, dining + kitchen areas. Attractive hardwood floors throughout the space create continuity and warmth and a stone fireplace anchors the comfortable living area. Whipping up meals in the marble and stainless steel appointed kitchen will be a pleasure to share with family and friends. The dining area opens out to expansive outdoor decking through French doors- the perfect spot for al fresco meals in the large back yard. The sunny bedrooms are flooded with natural light from the picture windows, and simple restful decor provides a perfect backdrop for relaxation and enjoyment in this delightful home. Come live the laidback wine country lifestyle in downtown St. Helena, Napa Valley's main street, just a few blocks from parks, shops, schools, restaurants + wineries.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,995,000
