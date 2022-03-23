Modern meets charm on one of the west sides most desirable streets in downtown St. Helena. The 1340 sq. ft. remodeled single level 2 bed/ 2bath home with a 2 bed/ 2 bath detached 625 sq. ft. accessory dwelling unit (ADU) under construction. There is a new state of the art pool and spa which provides a sense of calmness and elegance all with a contemporary vision. An abundance of light fills the property, yet privacy and views are maintained throughout. French doors seamlessly open to the exterior entertaining area and pool. Constructed with variable uses in mind, one may utilize the space for a family/friend compound or caretaker unit. Private exterior access to the back yard opens the opportunity to maintain use of the ADU and pool while renting out the front house. Truly a multitude of unique options on a large downtown lot.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,295,000
