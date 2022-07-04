2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,850,000

Perfect West side charmer...every aspect of this property has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed. Fabulous kitchen with a slider to the lovely, lush garden area and guest unit with a full spa-like bathroom. There are two bedrooms in the main house with a generous master bedroom and bathroom, opening again to the private garden and patio. Live close to town and enjoy all the benefits of St. Helena living! There are tenants until 10.31.2022 - All showings subject to Tenants' consent.