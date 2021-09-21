 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,995,000

Rare opportunity to purchase a stunning new barn-style residence with splendid vineyard views, fantastic great room, loft bedroom, retreat, amazing chef's kitchen, pool site plus a commercial building with mixed use office/retail/art gallery generates approx $7k in monthly rents. Close proximity to downtown St Helena. Property is also listed under commercial property.

