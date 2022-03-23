Perfect West side charmer...every aspect of this property has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed. Fabulous kitchen with a slider to the lovely, lush garden area and guest unit with a full spa-like bathroom. There are two bedrooms in the main house with a generous master bedroom and bathroom, opening again to the private garden and patio. Live close to town and enjoy all the benefits of St. Helena living!
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,995,000
