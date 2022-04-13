One of the most coveted streets in St. Helena. You will enjoy the ultimate in quietness on this cul-de-sac like setting, with vineyard views up to the Mayacamas range. The home is two levels, with a spacious master upstairs and an adjoining office, TV room or mediation space. The first level is open with numerous patio doors leading out to the front and rear gardens. The kitchen is open and inviting, with a fireplace in the family room area. There is a very spacious living room, with a niche pass through to the kitchen, fireplace and floor to ceiling bookshelves with a sliding ladder attached. The second en-suite bedroom is just off the living room. Another room joins the family room from the front of the house, offering space for an office or yoga room. A popular route for both walkers and cyclists, the views from Dean York are exceptional. Don't miss this in-town retreat where shops and restaurants and wineries await!
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,100,000
