If you are looking to own a slice of prime Napa County Property in one of the world premiere locations, this is it! Surrounded by working vineyards and a state park. It is a former goat cheese farm, with a well that produces 5 gal/min of good quality water, with a quant cabin, several out buildings, and spectacular views.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,500,000
