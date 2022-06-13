2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,250,000

Stunning Italian inspired Villa is sited on the eastern hills with dramatic views in all directions of the Napa Valley and surrounding vineyards. 48 acres with vineyard potential and located in an area of notable wineries including Colgin Cellars, Ovid, Brand & Continuum Estates. Spacious rooms with stunning views with numerous French doors to welcome outdoor entertaining to each room. Easy access to the pool and spa that overlook the Valley vineyards. The home includes Walnut floors that provide a warm comfortable reception into the living area along with high vaulted ceilings. 2 large bedroom suites plus 2 offices provide that easy work from home opportunity. Chef's kitchen with large island and Wolf appliances plus a large, refrigerated wine cellar. Great opportunity for vineyard and additional estate opportunities.