This quintessential Napa Valley Estate is a European inspired villa that sits on 3 acres in a quiet, secluded valley of its own-Crystal Springs Rd. Surrounded by vineyards, just five minutes from downtown St. Helena. Luxuriate in graceful indoor and outdoor living-Napa Valley style. Two bedrooms. 2.5 baths. Over 4,000 square feet of living space with high, open beam wood ceilings. A multitude of French doors lead to outdoor entertaining areas. Enjoy this open and airy floor plan with chef's kitchen, large bonus room for an extra bedroom or office space. Expansive resort-like pool, fruit trees, raised garden beds plus one acre of Cabernet consisting of 2,000 vines. Grapes sold to Davis Estates.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $6,200,000
