2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $7,995,000

For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four generations. It's now time for the next steward to step in and continue the history & tradition of the property that is the Soul of Spring Street''. 1933 Spring offers a timeless floorplan including a sunroom, high-ceilings, open concept living/dining & a front porch made for sittin'. The full cellar, with 11' ceilings, is home to wine-making equipment, history & a rawness that speaks true authenticity. Outbuildings include a barn complete w/ original manger, detached garage, & tractor shed. The 2nd parcel (+/- 4.3 acres) is the vineyard w/the front 2 blocks originally planted in the 1930's to 1940's to an Italian Field Blend of Zinfandel, Petite Syrah, Carignane, w/ a few vines of Alicante. The back 3 blocks were planted 1979-1981 & vines replanted through attrition. As one expert says, it's an Old Vine Zinfandel lover's paradise for sure.''

