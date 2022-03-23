 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $985,000

Easy living in this charming and updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a fabulous open floor plan. The living room and kitchen have a wonderful great room feel. The house has a great wrap around deck that goes around the entire house. A new hot tub in the backyard along with views of the mountains in the front and backyard remind you that you are living right in Napa Valley! And there is a community garden across the street too! This large 1/4 acre lot has garden beds, grass, perimeter fencing and a large automatic gate at the end of the driveway. Single car garage and new wine cellar room on the back of the garage are nice features of the property. This is a great turn key property in St. Helena!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced. 

