2 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $199,000

Very well maintained modern mobile home on a corner lot. Excellent outdoor usable space with private back yard that is nicely landscaped with drip irrigation. On the front side of the house you can enjoy the large deck to greet the neighbors. Interior has had some updates throughout the years. This home has a large laundry room with enough space for an office or a craft area. Don't miss the large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Plenty of space here to stretch out and call home.