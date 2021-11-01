2 Houses on over 10 Acres in American Canyon..Napa County. So much Potential for income on this Ranch. This extraordinary property consists of 10+ acres, has two separate 3 bed/2bath homes (Live in one. Rent the other) both tastefully & decadently remodeled with new granite counter tops and self closing cabinets. Main house has 2 ovens and plantation shutters throughout. there are 3 barns & 16 horse stalls, a riding arena, and dog kennel that is equipped with AC and heat(propane) with unlimited potential!! Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 37 and Hwy 80. Less than 1 hour to SF and only 30 minutes to Marin County!
3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $1,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
Jeremy James Vellenoweth, 26, of Napa died Tuesday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the county coroner's office.
A pilot died Thursday at the Ukiah airport in the crash of a private plane that took off from Napa, Ukiah city officials announced.
A single-car crash Friday injured a baby inside the vehicle and led to the driver’s arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP.
Letters: I say shame on you that have been responsible for this reckless destruction of life.
A Napa man was arrested Tuesday morning after brandishing a .40-caliber gun at another person while driving, according to police.
Silverado Trail segment could be closed until Nov. 12, temporary traffic signal installed to ease congestion
Upvalley traffic woes related to a Silverado Trail washout could last a couple of weeks.
At least two gunshots were fired during an armed robbery early Saturday morning in downtown Napa, according to police.
The story of the disappearance of Kristin Smart a quarter century ago is the subject of an NBC News program scheduled to air Friday night.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.