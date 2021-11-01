3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $1,900,000

2 Houses on over 10 Acres in American Canyon..Napa County. So much Potential for income on this Ranch. This extraordinary property consists of 10+ acres, has two separate 3 bed/2bath homes (Live in one. Rent the other) both tastefully & decadently remodeled with new granite counter tops and self closing cabinets. Main house has 2 ovens and plantation shutters throughout. there are 3 barns & 16 horse stalls, a riding arena, and dog kennel that is equipped with AC and heat(propane) with unlimited potential!! Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 37 and Hwy 80. Less than 1 hour to SF and only 30 minutes to Marin County!