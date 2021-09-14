 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $427,000

3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $427,000

3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $427,000

This is the one you've been waiting for! Single level living that has been recently remodeled with new counters, fresh carpet and paint throughout on a big corner lot. Use the barn out back for extra storage or turn it into a little workshop! Perfect for single person, family, or investment! RV Parking in the back. Centrally located, close to food shopping and more! Just minutes from HWY 29 for the daily commuter.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News