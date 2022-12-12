3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $625,000

**$10,000 Buyer Incentive Available for a Buyer Rate Buy Down and/or Buyer Credit in addition to the Price Reduction** Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room located in American Canyon on a quiet street. Enjoy the peacefulness of being only a short drive from the Napa Valley while being just 10 minutes from the ferry. Home has 1320sf of living space that sits on a huge 13,000sf lot. Vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring throughout the house along with new carpet in all the bedrooms. This conveniently located home offers easy access to downtown napa and the rest of the Bay Area. Close to good schools and the wetlands walking trails. Don't miss out!