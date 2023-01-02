3 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $749,000

Single story beauty in American Canyon! Located Minutes to highway 29 and Interstate 80! The home has been loved for the past 17 years. . Bright and Cozy family /dining room with a gas fireplace for up coming cooler nights. 3 Spacious bedrooms-2 bathroom and a den. Laminate flooring through out living areas Low maintenance back yard with a stamped PATIO an awning cover. plus a 2 car garage with storage.