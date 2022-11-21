3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,150,000

A Nature Lover's Dream! Private country house with land to roam and set amid the rolling hills of Napa Valley. The house is a succession of light-filled rooms each with sweeping views of wine country and French doors that open to wisteria draped decks and seating areas. All the main living spaces are easily accessible on the ground floor in addition to a guest bedroom and loft space. Upstairs, is the primary bedroom and bathroom with a luxurious clawfoot tub overlooking exceptional vistas. The indoor and outdoor spaces are serene and surrounded with the sights, sounds and smells of nature; creating perfect vignettes for unwinding privately, or with friends and family. A walk around the grounds reveals fruit trees, olive trees, gardens; and an abundance of flat area for games, activities and events. Bring your hiking boots and explore the acres of your own exclusive nature preserve including a nearby reservoir!