 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,150,000

A Nature Lover's Dream! Private country house with land to roam and set amid the rolling hills of Napa Valley. The house is a succession of light-filled rooms each with sweeping views of wine country and French doors that open to wisteria draped decks and seating areas. All the main living spaces are easily accessible on the ground floor in addition to a guest bedroom and loft space. Upstairs, is the primary bedroom and bathroom with a luxurious clawfoot tub overlooking exceptional vistas. The indoor and outdoor spaces are serene and surrounded with the sights, sounds and smells of nature; creating perfect vignettes for unwinding privately, or with friends and family. A walk around the grounds reveals fruit trees, olive trees, gardens; and an abundance of flat area for games, activities and events. Bring your hiking boots and explore the acres of your own exclusive nature preserve including a nearby reservoir!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Napa County's Measure J, Measure A1 and Upvalley mayor's races too close to call

Napa County's Measure J, Measure A1 and Upvalley mayor's races too close to call

With now 95% of the vote counted, candidates and local measure proponents finally know where they stand — mostly. Races that were razor thin on Election Day mostly stayed that way, while those with comfortable leads saw them become insurmountable with the latest results posted by the Napa County Elections Division Friday afternoon. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News