3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,250,000

Located in the prestigious Howell Mountain appellation is this delightful 3 bd, 2.5-bth ranch style home situated on 3.5 level acres. Entering through a gated driveway, the mature oak trees take shape. The open concept living offers abundant natural light to greet you upon opening the front door. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors complement the effortless flow within the residence. A remodeled kitchen presents natural wood cabinetry, high-end stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a large center island. The spacious dining room, showcasing French doors, opens to the backyard deck delivering views of the oak grove, equestrian barn, and neighboring vineyards. A primary bedroom is complete with a beautiful en-suite bathroom, ample size walk-in closet equipped with sliding wood panel doors and built-in shelving. With a storage barn, multiple paddock areas along with a separate tack room, rarely does a versatile property including equine activity become available within 10 minutes of downtown St. Helena.