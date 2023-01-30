 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,250,000

Located in the prestigious Howell Mountain appellation is this delightful 3 bd, 2.5-bth ranch style home situated on 3.5 level acres. Entering through a gated driveway, the mature oak trees take shape. The open concept living offers abundant natural light to greet you upon opening the front door. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors complement the effortless flow within the residence. A remodeled kitchen presents natural wood cabinetry, high-end stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a large center island. The spacious dining room, showcasing French doors, opens to the backyard deck delivering views of the oak grove, equestrian barn, and neighboring vineyards. A primary bedroom is complete with a beautiful en-suite bathroom, ample size walk-in closet equipped with sliding wood panel doors and built-in shelving. With a storage barn, multiple paddock areas along with a separate tack room, rarely does a versatile property including equine activity become available within 10 minutes of downtown St. Helena.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New businesses coming to downtown St. Helena

New businesses coming to downtown St. Helena

2023 looks to be a year of exciting new offerings in downtown St. Helena, with renovations and new businesses expanding the boutique retail environment in addition to new wine and culinary options.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News