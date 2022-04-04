 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,725,000

3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,725,000

Spectacular panoramic views await once you walk through the door of this beautiful home. Attention to detail can be seen throughout, spacious kitchen, top of the line appliances, wine cooler and lots of working space. Large picture windows in the dining and living rooms will make it hard to take your eyes off the view. A functional wine cellar adjacent to the two car detached garage can accommodate up to 1000 bottles of wine. Lovely new hardwood floors in the guest bedroom and kitchen. Come to Angwin and enjoy country living.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News