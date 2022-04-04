3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,725,000

Spectacular panoramic views await once you walk through the door of this beautiful home. Attention to detail can be seen throughout, spacious kitchen, top of the line appliances, wine cooler and lots of working space. Large picture windows in the dining and living rooms will make it hard to take your eyes off the view. A functional wine cellar adjacent to the two car detached garage can accommodate up to 1000 bottles of wine. Lovely new hardwood floors in the guest bedroom and kitchen. Come to Angwin and enjoy country living.