3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $3,250,000

The Best of Both Worlds! Wine Country, Tahoe, can't decide? You don't have to with 1250 Las Posadas. Sited in the exclusive gated enclave of Rancho La Jota's custom, luxury estates, this spectacular Napa Valley residence incorporates timber beam framing along with a beautiful blending of stone, wood, and metal into its mountain style architecture creating a rustic yet refined residence. The expansive 4,475+/- sq ft floor plan offers 3 generous, ensuite bedrooms and office with soaring ceilings, vaulted great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and lower level wine room. The extensive use of windows takes advantage of views and outdoor spaces at every turn. With the mix of rustic and modern materials, the home provides a direct connection to the landscape, terraced patios, infinity pool and spa, while providing the setting of your own private retreat. Rediscover the beauty, tranquility and simplicity of mountain living just minutes to the world class offerings of Wine Country.