A private setting with oak trees featuring a traditional home with the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience with four beautiful decks, and expansive vineyard views on coveted Liparita street. Room to plant a hobby vineyard and/or possibly build a second unit/ADU. Pear, apple, and plum trees and some grape vines are fully fenced with greenhouse. The home is south facing, making this home perfectly situated to experience nature, the most amount of sunlight and open space across the street. Single level, with stairs leading to the front deck/entrance and a few steps inside to the grand chef's kitchen. Modern upgrades to bathrooms, paint, carpet, landscaping, roundabout concrete driveway and roof (2018). Office. Move-in ready wine country getaway or primary residence, +/-10 minutes to St. Helena. Within +/-5 min, a grocery market, hardware store, bank, post office, chevron fuel station, PUC College, St. Helena hospital, executive airport, award-winning wineries like Outpost and Cade.
3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets without his consent.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale. Check it out.
A jury found the man drove his wife up Mount Veeder Road, where he beat her and hit her with his car, and left her seriously injured in a cold December rain.
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
This historic downtown Napa home could turn into a six-room annex for its B&B neighbor.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning on Terrace Drive, police reported.
$800,000: that's the median price of a Napa County home sold in Sept. What do you get for $800K? Read on.
A person was hospitalized after a car ran off Highway 29 onto Napa Valley Corporate Drive on Saturday night, authorities reported.