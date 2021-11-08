3 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $999,000

A private setting with oak trees featuring a traditional home with the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience with four beautiful decks, and expansive vineyard views on coveted Liparita street. Room to plant a hobby vineyard and/or possibly build a second unit/ADU. Pear, apple, and plum trees and some grape vines are fully fenced with greenhouse. The home is south facing, making this home perfectly situated to experience nature, the most amount of sunlight and open space across the street. Single level, with stairs leading to the front deck/entrance and a few steps inside to the grand chef's kitchen. Modern upgrades to bathrooms, paint, carpet, landscaping, roundabout concrete driveway and roof (2018). Office. Move-in ready wine country getaway or primary residence, +/-10 minutes to St. Helena. Within +/-5 min, a grocery market, hardware store, bank, post office, chevron fuel station, PUC College, St. Helena hospital, executive airport, award-winning wineries like Outpost and Cade.