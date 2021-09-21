3 Bedroom Home in Belvedere - $14,900,000

This exquisite waterfront on Belvedere's Corinthian Island was custom designed and built in 2008 for a well-known yacht racer. Remodeled in 2015 by the current owner. There are three bedrooms and four plus bathrooms, a spacious custom kitchen/dining/great room with expansive San Francisco views, a media/office room, large entertaining room, a swimming pool, spa. On the large deck is a 12,000 lb. boat lift and floating dock. House comes furnished