A unique opportunity and room for all your Napa Valley dreams, two parcels totaling .36 acres. Great location just two blocks from historic downtown Calistoga. Main lot .22 acres includes three bedrooms, two baths 1242 sq. ft. home. The living room, dining nook, and kitchen are open floorpan with a vaulted high beam ceiling. Central AC/heat, newer roof, windows, and doors. Large hardwood deck with hot tub, pergola, and great views of the Palisade Mountains. Rare hot mineral water well feeds into the inground pool and jacuzzi at 170-degrees to heat and fill the pool. Solar panel system and Generac generator. The additional lot is .14. acres mostly cement. Improved with 8X10 foot storage shed, tennis court lights, and basketball hoop. Great for entertaining, plenty of room for a bocce ball court, pool house, office or storage, endless possibilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to Napa police.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
Napa police on Thursday were looking for man who robbed a CVS pharmacy the previous night.
Napa County on Thursday reported another 174 COVID-19 cases.
Napa County reported its 102nd COVID-19 death.
Rodriguez, who served for 24 years in Vallejo, was investigated for allowing the replacement of a windshield VPD detective Jarrett Tonn shot Sean Monterrosa through.
The recent rise in Napa County new COVID-19 cases is showing no signs of letting up.
Napa police responding to an assault report made two arrests.
Here's a round-up of some of the high-profile laws that California is welcoming in 2022.