3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,145,000

A unique opportunity and room for all your Napa Valley dreams, two parcels totaling .36 acres. Great location just two blocks from historic downtown Calistoga. Main lot .22 acres includes three bedrooms, two baths 1242 sq. ft. home. The living room, dining nook, and kitchen are open floorpan with a vaulted high beam ceiling. Central AC/heat, newer roof, windows, and doors. Large hardwood deck with hot tub, pergola, and great views of the Palisade Mountains. Rare hot mineral water well feeds into the inground pool and jacuzzi at 170-degrees to heat and fill the pool. Solar panel system and Generac generator. The additional lot is .14. acres mostly cement. Improved with 8X10 foot storage shed, tennis court lights, and basketball hoop. Great for entertaining, plenty of room for a bocce ball court, pool house, office or storage, endless possibilities.