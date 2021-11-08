Private, Quiet Setting on a third of an acre walking distance to Downtown Calistoga. Home features Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen open to both Dining Room and Family Room. Main Wing Suite and Guest Bedroom next to Full Bath. Spa Suite Wing added in 2008 offers flexibility for Studio, En Suite Bedroom, Great Room, Office, Gym or ADU. Separate Driveway near Spa Suite provides easy private access. Room for a pool on this spacious double lot!
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets without his consent.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale. Check it out.
A jury found the man drove his wife up Mount Veeder Road, where he beat her and hit her with his car, and left her seriously injured in a cold December rain.
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
This historic downtown Napa home could turn into a six-room annex for its B&B neighbor.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning on Terrace Drive, police reported.
$800,000: that's the median price of a Napa County home sold in Sept. What do you get for $800K? Read on.
A person was hospitalized after a car ran off Highway 29 onto Napa Valley Corporate Drive on Saturday night, authorities reported.