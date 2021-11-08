 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,150,000

Private, Quiet Setting on a third of an acre walking distance to Downtown Calistoga. Home features Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen open to both Dining Room and Family Room. Main Wing Suite and Guest Bedroom next to Full Bath. Spa Suite Wing added in 2008 offers flexibility for Studio, En Suite Bedroom, Great Room, Office, Gym or ADU. Separate Driveway near Spa Suite provides easy private access. Room for a pool on this spacious double lot!

