3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,215,000

Shelter in Place on this private 40+/- acre Palisades perched 3 bedroom, 2 bath, self-reliant Off the Grid gated residence. Enjoy the phenomenal 360 degree views of Table Rock, Mount St. Helena and the upper Napa Valley. Open floor plan with 15 foot exposed beam ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, security shutters, large view deck, and lower level shade patio.

