Shelter in Place on this private 40+/- acre Palisades perched 3 bedroom, 2 bath, self-reliant Off the Grid gated residence. Enjoy the phenomenal 360 degree views of Table Rock, Mount St. Helena and the upper Napa Valley. Open floor plan with 15 foot exposed beam ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, security shutters, large view deck, and lower level shade patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
- Updated
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Check out downtown Napa's newest "luxury inn" — the McClelland House. Rates range from $499 to $989 a night.
- Updated
A lane-splitting motorcyclist clipped the side-view mirror of a pickup truck, causing motorbike and rider to hit the pavement, CHP reported.
- Updated
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
- Updated
A resident of Rutherford was the 97th person in Napa County to die after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A painting incident Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in a felony vandalism allegation against a 45-year-old man, police reported.
- Updated
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
- Updated
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
- Updated
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."