3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,385,000

Spacious Calistoga custom home offers 3500 +/- square feet of living area on a large nearly one third acre corner lot. Many special features include a gas fireplace & bay window in the living room, great room with combined kitchen & family room areas with new appliances in 2021, separate office, three bedrooms, three baths, two car attached garage plus an additional 750 square feet two car detached garage built in 2006. Separate garage could be ideal for a workshop or possible conversion to a second unit. Enclosed outdoor patio, hot tub with gazebo, owned solar panels, irrigation well, RV hookups and large enclosed yard space. Close to downtown Calistoga, local schools and parks.

