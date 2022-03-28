 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,495,000

Spacious Calistoga custom home offers 3500 +/- square feet of living area on a large nearly one third acre corner lot. Many special features include a gas fireplace & bay window in the living room, great room with combined kitchen & family room areas with new appliances in 2021, separate office, three bedrooms, three baths, two car attached garage plus an additional 750 square feet two car detached garage built in 2006. Separate garage could be ideal for a workshop or possible conversion to a second unit. Enclosed outdoor patio, hot tub with gazebo, owned solar panels, irrigation well, RV hookups and large enclosed yard space. Close to downtown Calistoga, local schools and parks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News