Spacious Calistoga custom home offers 3500 +/- square feet of living area on a large nearly one third acre corner lot. Many special features include a gas fireplace & bay window in the living room, great room with combined kitchen & family room areas with new appliances in 2021, separate office, three bedrooms, three baths, two car attached garage plus an additional 750 square feet two car detached garage built in 2006. Separate garage could be ideal for a workshop or possible conversion to a second unit. Enclosed outdoor patio, hot tub with gazebo, owned solar panels, irrigation well, RV hookups and large enclosed yard space. Close to downtown Calistoga, local schools and parks.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa is losing it's KFC on Jefferson Street but gaining a Starbucks.
Update: Napa Valley College announces former president was removed; staff groups lodge no-confidence votes
The criticisms of NVC leadership stem from budget deficits, potential job reductions and a risk to the college's accreditation.
A 62-year-old Napa man died Wednesday following a single-car crash that may have resulted from a medical emergency, CHP reported.
Napa County sees potential problems arising with groundwater levels beneath the Napa Valley floor as the drought continues.
A gas station, car wash and convenience store could be coming to Soscol Ave. in Napa.
An increasing number of ADUs are being approved across Napa County in recent years, particularly in more populous areas of the county like the city of Napa.
Amid record-high gas prices at U.S. pumps, many have debated whether owning an electric car instead of a gasoline one could be a wise investment.
Gov. Gavin Newsom showed up at the Napa State Hospital on Thursday to hold a roundtable talk about a new proposal to tackle California's mental health crisis.
Two drivers were hospitalized, one with major injuries, after a head-on collision Wednesday outside Calistoga, CHP reported.
Music, food and fundraising will mesh at the Napa Valley to Ukraine benefit concert and rally, scheduled for April 3 at the Napa Valley Expo.