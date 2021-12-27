New Price and Motivated Seller!! Move in ready!!Spacious creekside custom 3 Bedroom 3 Bath with office, great room and a formal living room. Attached 2 car garage with abundant storage and work area. Beautifully landscaped and gated 1.55 +/- country acres with room for a pool and additional gardens with a seasonal creek bordering the property.Large work shop, pump house, well with filtration system, back-up generator, fire plug hookup, newer septic field. 4.6 miles from Hwy 128 turnoff in Calistoga. Sonoma County MLS #321087009
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body, which reportedly appears to be missing Napa woman Crystal McCarthy, was found by the Napa Sheriff’s department in the Napa River Thursday afternoon, according to the Napa Police Department.
The latest search for the Napa woman last seen Dec. 13 was carried out on Wednesday.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting shortly after noon Tuesday, police reported. No injuries were reported.
Crystal McCarthy, 37, was last heard from Monday night, according to Napa Police.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Napa Police announced the arrests of two men early Monday morning on felony firearm allegations.
The number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus also reached 13, up from six on Dec. 10.
It is not every day that a household breakdancing event leads to a legendary wrestling career, but the story of 1991 Vintage High graduate Fra…
Napa County on Wednesday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases.
Napa County this week has reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since early September.