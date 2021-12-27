3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,499,000

New Price and Motivated Seller!! Move in ready!!Spacious creekside custom 3 Bedroom 3 Bath with office, great room and a formal living room. Attached 2 car garage with abundant storage and work area. Beautifully landscaped and gated 1.55 +/- country acres with room for a pool and additional gardens with a seasonal creek bordering the property.Large work shop, pump house, well with filtration system, back-up generator, fire plug hookup, newer septic field. 4.6 miles from Hwy 128 turnoff in Calistoga. Sonoma County MLS #321087009