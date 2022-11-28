Calistoga, California! Rare, 1/3-acre Double lot parcel! Single Level home, with expansive views from the primary bedroom deck that look out over Olive trees and a Chardonnay home vineyard. This beautiful, recently updated, light-filled home has 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. Refinished, original Oak floors, new carpeting, and vaulted ceilings. Guest bedroom with a private patio and bath, central A/C and heat. Room for a pool or and ADU. The perfect Napa Wine Country home to reconnect, relax, and unwind. Welcome HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,599,000
