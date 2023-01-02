3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,645,000

Enjoy the panoramic views of the Northern end of Napa Valley looking south and just 5 minutes to Downtown Calistoga. Large living and dining area with vaulted ceilings and field stone fireplace, open kitchen with views across the valley. Family room with fireplace. Oversized 2 car garage with bathroom and additional room that could possibly be made into an office or guest unit - 276 sq.ft. not included in the sq.ft. figure. Mature olive trees and garden with various fruit trees.