3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $10,500,000

The historic Wolleson Vineyards, located at the prime junction of Larkmead Lane and Highway 29, is being offered for the first time in well over a century. This rare offering with winery potential and 16.14 +/- acres of income producing vines, has become a cornerstone business etched into Calistoga's storied past. Its high quality Cabernet, Zinfandel, and Merlot grapes have been sold to some of the finest wineries in Napa Valley, including Chateau Montelena, Orin Swift and Markham. The 18.4 +/-acre property with spectacular views across the valley floor to Mt. St. Helena and the dramatic Vaca Mountains, also features a spacious workshop and the historic Tucker Schoolhouse - Calistoga's school from the late 1800's to the 1920's - since transformed into the property's three bedroom, one bathroom home. Five generations of Wollesons have lived, worked and played on this legacy property which is now ready to enter its next and new place in Calistoga history.

