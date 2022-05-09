Reimagined by the award-winning architecture firm Taylor Lombardo (San Francisco), this modern farmhouse is perfectly styled and move in ready for Summer 2022 fun. The approx. 1,750 sq.ft. house features an oversized master suite and great room. Not included in the formal square footage is an amazing approx. 200 sq.ft. covered dining porch for those Instrgram-able dinner parties! The pool deck is full sun and ready for weekend relaxing. The seven plus acre lot is private and features a rolling topography with lawns, gardens, and play space.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz resigned in July 2021 during an internal investigation into him and just before another investigation into alleged mishandling of drugs and money seized during arrest.
Several firearms found at William Raab's home were unregistered "ghost guns," according to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
A 15-year-old boy jumped the fence at the Napa juvenile hall but was detained 20 minutes later, a quarter mile away, the sheriff's office said.
Five acres in Skyline Wilderness Park and sites near the city of Napa are on the county's list as possible affordable housing sites.
A man who arrested Monday faces a felony allegation of resisting police after he threatened officers' lives on his way to jail, according to Napa Police.
Two drivers were hospitalized after vehicle wrecks in rural Napa County about an hour apart Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Here's a look at a few series produced by and streaming on Netflix that have been released in the past month.
A man's arrest and jailing Saturday on $1 million bail stemmed from repeated abuse of his girlfriend, according to Napa Police.
A man and woman arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday face felony drug and ammunition allegations, according to American Canyon Police.
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.