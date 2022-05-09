 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,795,000

Reimagined by the award-winning architecture firm Taylor Lombardo (San Francisco), this modern farmhouse is perfectly styled and move in ready for Summer 2022 fun. The approx. 1,750 sq.ft. house features an oversized master suite and great room. Not included in the formal square footage is an amazing approx. 200 sq.ft. covered dining porch for those Instrgram-able dinner parties! The pool deck is full sun and ready for weekend relaxing. The seven plus acre lot is private and features a rolling topography with lawns, gardens, and play space.

