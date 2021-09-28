Built over a 5 year period and completed in 2003, the sellers were inspired to build this villa by their travels throughout Italy and France. Most of the contents of the home, from furniture to architectural features, statuary and landscape ornamentation were imported from France. These include antique marble floors, window and door surrounds, sinks, fireplaces, ironwork torcheres, mantels, and 16th century iron gates. Also listed as MLS# 321049647 in Sonoma County
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $24,500,000
