3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,000,000

Chateau de Vie welcomes you to a world of understated elegance in the Legendary Napa Valley. With 2 plus acres on the valley floor just north of Calistoga, the inviting gardens of Chateau de Vie instantly connect guests to a true Wine Country experience complete with stunning vistas of vineyards framed by the backdrop of Mount Saint Helena. The French Country charm is juxtaposed with the modern amenities of a luxury hospitality experience. Whether enjoying a glass of Estate produced cabernet from the 1+/- acres of premium vines poolside or the gourmet freshly prepared seasonal breakfast, this property exudes sophisticated luxury combined with 5 Star guest services. Chateau de Vie represents a rare opportunity for a new owner to carry the torch and continue to expand a successful business or live as a private estate with the original Chateau and guest house with short term rental potential while preserving the calm, relaxed magical atmosphere. Salut!