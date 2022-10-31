3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,250,000

Pairing the best of the world-renowned Four Seasons brand with the best of Napa Valley, 16 Palisades Place offers a completely turnkey hideaway for wine country relaxation and luxury. Completed in 2021 with architectural design by O'Bryan Partnership and interiors by Erin Martin, this spacious three bedroom, three and a half bath modern farmhouse features board and batten siding, stone detailing, a pitched metal roof, and richly sophisticated yet understated interiors. Overlooking the estate vineyard and neighboring Kenefick Ranch Vineyard, the home provides a perfect layout for lingering romantic evenings on a private terrace, lively dinner parties in the stunning marble open-concept kitchen and outdoor dining area, or unwinding by the fire pit while watching the sunset paint its hues upon the commanding Palisades mountains. Private residences enjoy on-site management, access to facilities and amenities and have the option to participate in the Four Seasons short-term rental program.