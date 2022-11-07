3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,500,000

Completed in the Fall of 2021 along with the highly anticipated Four Seasons Napa Valley Resort, this ideally situated single level home offers the very best of wine country resort living. South facing and positioned to capture views to the resort's own vineyard and neighboring vineyards beyond, this state-of-the-art modern farmhouse fits right in, nestled amongst the vines. Three well-appointed ensuite bedrooms connect to a spacious great room and gorgeous kitchen, complete with Thermador appliances and Calacatta marble surfaces. This stunning fully furnished home comes with the unique ability to take part in the optional short-term rental program at Four Seasons Napa Valley. Of course, the Four Seasons management team is on-site and available 24/7 to provide the world class service and amenities for which they are so well-known.