Masterfully created w/a high-end designer's eye & an artistic craftsman's hand, this chic modern farmhouse is tastefully designed w/quality materials & latest technology. Custom pivoted metal & glass entry door & walls of disappearing glass doors provide a transparent division between indoor & outdoor spaces. Great room w/17' ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, glass wine room, Lutron lighting system, hydronic floors throughout, media room & light-filled luxurious master suite w/ spa-like bathroom & his/her closets. Magnificent bright open kitchen w/large statuary marble island, custom zinc hood over a 60 Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridges, dual Miele dishwashers, & large farmhouse sink w/double faucets. Extensive outdoor covered/heated patio, BBQ station, dining & lounge areas, pool, spa, fire pit & a grass area. Magnificent grounds w/gorgeous garden paths, vegetable beds, chicken coop, potting shed, & fruit & olive orchards. Modern & sophisticated - offers luxurious Napa Valley style living.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body, which reportedly appears to be missing Napa woman Crystal McCarthy, was found by the Napa Sheriff’s department in the Napa River Thursday afternoon, according to the Napa Police Department.
The latest search for the Napa woman last seen Dec. 13 was carried out on Wednesday.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting shortly after noon Tuesday, police reported. No injuries were reported.
Crystal McCarthy, 37, was last heard from Monday night, according to Napa Police.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Napa Police announced the arrests of two men early Monday morning on felony firearm allegations.
The number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus also reached 13, up from six on Dec. 10.
It is not every day that a household breakdancing event leads to a legendary wrestling career, but the story of 1991 Vintage High graduate Fra…
Napa County on Wednesday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases.
Napa County this week has reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since early September.