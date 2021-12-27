 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,950,000

Masterfully created w/a high-end designer's eye & an artistic craftsman's hand, this chic modern farmhouse is tastefully designed w/quality materials & latest technology. Custom pivoted metal & glass entry door & walls of disappearing glass doors provide a transparent division between indoor & outdoor spaces. Great room w/17' ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, glass wine room, Lutron lighting system, hydronic floors throughout, media room & light-filled luxurious master suite w/ spa-like bathroom & his/her closets. Magnificent bright open kitchen w/large statuary marble island, custom zinc hood over a 60 Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridges, dual Miele dishwashers, & large farmhouse sink w/double faucets. Extensive outdoor covered/heated patio, BBQ station, dining & lounge areas, pool, spa, fire pit & a grass area. Magnificent grounds w/gorgeous garden paths, vegetable beds, chicken coop, potting shed, & fruit & olive orchards. Modern & sophisticated - offers luxurious Napa Valley style living.

