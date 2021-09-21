3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $7,100,000

Architecture by the renowned Andrew Batey whose designs are inspired by centuries of European classical rural architecture emphasizing symmetry & simplicity, without cliche villa decor. Set on a sun-struck knoll on 18+ acres, this light-filled home is surrounded by prime mountain Cabernet vineyards with spellbinding views over the valley from every angle. The heart of the home is the magnificent kitchen with dramatic Cistercian ceiling arches influenced by the old abbeys of France, imported Costa Esmeralda Granite counters, Wolf range, Sub-Zero, Bosch dishwasher, custom crafted cabinets & lavish European touches throughout. Exquisite grounds with a beautiful pond, 360' views of its own Cabernet vineyard, verdant Palm trees, fruit orchards, approx. 1,200 sq. ft. studio/workshop, wine cellar, guest house, & productive 200 GPM well for bountiful organic harvests. Located between St. Helena & Calistoga, minutes from Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury resorts & award-winning wineries.