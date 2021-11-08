3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $779,000

Cute home located on the best street in town. Large lot with potential for expansion. Large family room with additional bedroom and bathroom. RV parking. Newer kitchen and bathroom.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cute home located on the best street in town. Large lot with potential for expansion. Large family room with additional bedroom and bathroom. RV parking. Newer kitchen and bathroom.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets without his consent.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale. Check it out.
A jury found the man drove his wife up Mount Veeder Road, where he beat her and hit her with his car, and left her seriously injured in a cold December rain.
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
This historic downtown Napa home could turn into a six-room annex for its B&B neighbor.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Napa man was arrested on a felony allegation of drunken driving after a crash early Monday morning on Terrace Drive, police reported.
$800,000: that's the median price of a Napa County home sold in Sept. What do you get for $800K? Read on.
The Friday collision involved a Harley-Davidson as well as a Tesla whose driver was trying to U-turn on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.