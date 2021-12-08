3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $799,000

Located in Downtown Calistoga, this cottage fixer or complete redevelopment property is an opportunity that doesn't come along everyday. Downtown Calistoga is a vibrant wine mecca at the North end of the Napa Valley and this property sits right in the middle of it. Already hooked into city sewer-water, and impact fees paid, make the inherent value alone a sensible opportunity for redevelopment. Come build your dream cottage in Downtown Calistoga. Zoning would allow for an ADU making this property a very desirable and unique piece of Real Estate.