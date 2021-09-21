3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,995,000

This stellar 40-acre vineyard ranch in Knights Valley is on the market for the first time. Encompassing a stylish 6,615-square-foot three-bedroom residence, carefully tended acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vines along the banks of Bidwell Creek, and coveted water rights, it represents a rare opportunity for a connoisseur who dreams of owning a luxurious wine country getaway and a vineyard producing a prestigious, highly desirable estate-grown wine.