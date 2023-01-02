3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,995,000

Situated on 40 plus private acres, this vineyard estate features a custom built home with incredible fit and finish in a timeless wine country style. Luxury finishes include travertine floors, plaster walls, exposed beams and walnut cabinetry. On the main level the great room separates the primary bedroom wing from the guest wing which includes a separate TV/den area and two en-suite bedrooms. Not included in the bedroom count is a private office suite. Downstairs is accessed via stairs or elevator and includes a wine cellar, bonus room, full bathroom, gym and garage. The Knights Valley AVA vineyard is immaculately farmed with no long term contract. The 15.66 net vine acre (approx.) vineyard features approximately 14.49 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon and 1.17 acres of Merlot. Two permitted ponds provide water for irrigation and frost protections.