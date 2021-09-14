 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corte Madera - $1,498,500

Spectacular view property with wonderful panorama take center stage in this modern sanctuary. Picture windows that bring in the blue skies, water & tree-lined hills, compliment the large living areas. Open concept floor plan provides excellent indoor/outdoor flow to dining room, kitchen, living room & two large entertaining deck areas. Perfect for BBQ, entertaining or relaxing. Huge downstairs entertainment room w/fireplace!

