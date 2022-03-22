Gently resting on a dramatic view promontory within 41 +/- acres of natural woodland and exquisitely crafted landscape, just 5 minutes from St. Helena, Karinya's very presence is in harmony with Mother Nature, whispering peace and calm within and outside the walls of its elegant and refined structure. Created by a brilliant design/build team, the main residence showcases Bianco Avorio limestone, white oak millwork, Venetian plaster walls, and smart home systems throughout. The warm modern design features an open floor plan connecting living, dining, cooking, and family rooms, a 2,000 bottle wine library, luxurious primary suite, massage room, gym, two offices, media/theatre room, infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen, and a full two-suite guest apartment with its own living room and view deck. In addition to the main residence, the property also enjoys a charming 1-bedroom second dwelling with kitchen, bocce court, farm-to-table vegetable garden, and an extensive string of hiking trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Deer Park - $19,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Napa Kohl’s/Parkway Plaza has been sold for $37 million.
Loveski is a fast-casual restaurant in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market that is what the owners — husband-and-wife team Martina and Christopher Kostow — refer to as a “Jew-ish” inspired deli with a twist.
Record store/wine bar/cafe/radio station planned for Napa’s Third Street; other tenants sought for Young Building complex
A record store/wine bar/cafe/public radio station is coming to Napa's Young building complex on Third Street.
A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced.
Faculty, employee leaders criticize Napa Valley College amid police academy suspension, potential staff reductions
Fiscal turbulence and looming staff reductions are inspiring discord among staff leaders who are taking their grievances to the college’s leadership.
Abide opened up adult-use cannabis sales on Thursday, then closed them down on Friday. Despite receiving a state permit, the dispensary found out it hadn't received city of Napa approval, according to a co-owner.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Two residents of a Napa home were arrested on felony allegations of identity theft and illegal gun possession, police reported.
The Tuesday vote was the second setback for the proposed charter academy, which the Napa school district vetoed in December.
The Napa school district's preferred vision of the Harvest campus' future includes preserving recreation facilities for community use.