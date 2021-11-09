Gently resting on a dramatic view promontory within 41 +/- acres of natural woodland and exquisitely crafted landscape, just 5 minutes from St. Helena, Karinya's very presence is in harmony with Mother Nature, whispering peace and calm within and outside the walls of its elegant and refined structure. Created by a brilliant design/build team, the main residence showcases Bianco Avorio limestone, white oak millwork, Venetian plaster walls, and smart home systems throughout. The warm modern design features an open floor plan connecting living, dining, cooking, and family rooms, a 2,000 bottle wine library, luxurious primary suite, massage room, gym, two offices, media/theatre room, infinity edge pool, outdoor kitchen, and a full two-suite guest apartment with its own living room and view deck. In addition to the main residence, the property also enjoys a charming 1-bedroom second dwelling with kitchen, bocce court, farm-to-table vegetable garden, and an extensive string of hiking trails.
3 Bedroom Home in Deer Park - $25,000,000
