3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg - $6,650,000

This stunning 5+ acre parcel overlooking Eastside road in the Russian River Basin comes with views, views and views. This amazing property is the epitome of the Healdsburg elegant country lifestyle known by its many organic design elements. Recently rebuilt and remodeled, this 3,909 sf house boasts three ensuite bedrooms and a half bath. Stunning large kitchen leads to several in and outdoor dining areas complimented by three massive fireplaces. An 840 sq. ft. charming cottage with great privacy. Extensive grounds with stunning lawns and an exquisite flower/vegetable garden designed for all seasons. The custom designed pool is truly an experience on its own. Only 5.5 miles to downtown Healdsburg.