3 Bedroom Home in Kenwood - $2,249,000

This chalet sits on top of approximately 8 acres & overlooks the enchanting Valley of the Moon landscape with commanding, panoramic views of mountains, valley & vineyards. Private, gated home features, 3 beds/3 baths with plenty of room to entertain. The home also features beautiful french doors that lead to multi-level decks which brings the outside in, allowing for nearly year round enjoyment of the wine country climate & relaxed lifestyle.