 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $1,100,000

Unique opportunity 1/4 acre + property, just minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco. Easy Freeway access. House is of little or no value. Lots of deferred maintenance, interior and exterior. To be sold As-Is. Estate Sale.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News