3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,025,000

This is the first time this property has been on the market since 1940. Long desired by many due to its location and size this rare offering won't last long. Whether you're looking for an ideal location to create a beautiful family compound or subdivide and build several executive homes, to its highest and best use, one can see that this is a prime opportunity. Just imagine what you can do with a 0.99 acre lot that is flat and level, with city services in a desirable area of west Napa. The neighborhood has several multi-million dollar homes. On the site there is a charming cottage, built in 1937, whether you restore the home and expand on what's already there or subdivide and develop the parcel this offering rewards any adventurous buyer and should not be missed.