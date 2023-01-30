3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,025,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recent Price Reduction $24,000. This Old Town three bedroom, two bath home has the tasteful touch of early 1900's architecture that keeps the vintage country farmhouse feel. Truly a unique property located close to Fuller Park and downtown Napa where you can enjoy the restaurants, cafes, and wine tasting. A unique, cozy single-story home with endless charm boasts an inviting front porch, beautiful original pine hardwood floors, a private gated yard. Outside you will enjoy delightful sitting areas, a barbecue area and multiple garden beds for fresh vegetables and beautiful flowers. The lot also features a huge vintage barn as well as a large, paved driveway, with ample parking for multiple vehicles, boat or RV. The detached barn has a two-car garage and plenty of workshop space. You could convert the barn into an incredibly neat guest cottage. One of a kind enchanting country feel in downtown Napa. Don't miss out on all this property has to offer!

